<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">WHITE, Garnet<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 99, of Kettering, OH, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 10, 2021, at her home with her family. She was a graduate of Fairmont High School in 1940. She retired from Globe Safety Products. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, <br/><br/>Lydia and Rolla Swankhaus; sisters, Loretta Sigler (Elmer), Opal Press (Louis) and brother Rolla "Bud" Swankhaus; son Roger Penick (daughter-in-law Penny) and their son Frank "Joey" Penick.<br/><br/>Garnet is survived by son, David of Kettering; daughters Beverly Van Atta (Douglas) of Milford, Ohio, and Sharon (Rocky) Richardson of Bellbrook; grandchildren, Tricia (Jay) Wainscott, Bryan (Tina) Penick, Stacy (Anton) Lipps, Andrew (Melissa) Richardson, Lucas (Dominique) Richardson; step-grandchildren Shannon Van Atta, Matthew Van Atta, Katie (Daryl) Vanmercetta; many great-grandchildren. She will be missed by her extended family and friends. <br/><br/>We wish to extend a special thank you to Bea and Jan for the comforting care to our Mother. <br/><br/>Garnet will be interred at David Cemetery, Kettering, Ohio. Memorial service and a celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your charity of choice in her memory.</font><br/>

