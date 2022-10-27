WHITE, Hattie Elizabeth



Age 73, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, October 28, 2022, at Phillip Temple CME Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood, Ohio 45426, with Pastor James E. Washington officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com