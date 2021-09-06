WHITE, Jameica A.
Age 46, of Indianapolis, Indiana, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021. Funeral service will be held 12 noon Wednesday, September 8, at Pleasant Green Baptist Church, 5301 Olive Rd. Visitation 10-11:30 am.
Interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements
entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/