WHITE, James Bill (December 25, 1936 - August 1, 2020) of Dayton, OH, born in Homer, LA. Preceded in death by parents, Maggie Lockhart and Clyde White, grandparents, Rev. Clarence H. and Parlee Lockhart, and brother, John White (Oakland, CA). James retired from Martin Construction after more than 30 years. He leaves to mourn Theresa White, companion and caretaker, children, Debra, James Jr., Sabria, Cierra, and grandchildren. Devoted cousins, Charlesetta Boatwright (Scat) and Alma Turner. Special friends, Ola Mae Allen (Dallas, TX), Jimmy L. Woody, Jr. and Zina M. Williams (Dayton, OH); and a host of relatives and friends. Spiritual Minister, Rev. La'Monte H. Turner. (W.E Lusain Funeral Home & Crematory, Dayton, OH). www.lusain.com