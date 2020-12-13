WHITE, Justin J.



40, of Springfield, passed to his eternal home on Tuesday,



December 8, 2020. Justin was born on February 27, 1980, in Toledo, Ohio. He came to be with his forever parents,



Stephen and Lillian (Kinder) White on December 8, 1981, who survive him. Justin's schooling included Town and Country, Springfield. His



"work" included TAC II, QUEST, and Self-Reliance, Inc. Day Program. Justin was active in Clark County Special



Olympics until his physical pain prevented it: Track and Field (he thought he was in a parade and waved to everyone cheering him), bowling, basketball skills and Bocce Ball. He loved "Church Songs" and "Church." He talked often of "THE MAN" (Jesus-God). He was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church where he once served Mass. He is also survived by many family and friends who loved him, including his Grandma Jackie White, Uncle Les Kinder, Aunt Cindy (Ninny) and Uncle John Thomson, cousins Ashley (Ashee) and Don



(Yuk Yuk) Brocious, a "sister", April D. Smith, and a "brother", Tyler Bayliss, as well as "Aunt and Uncle" Bridget and Randy Sheets and "Aunt and Uncle" Julie and Mike Miller. Justin has been blessed with many, many loving staff who have become part of his family. God will bless you! Many thanks to Soin Medical Center COVID unit for their outstanding, loving care to Justin and his parents. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the family at St. Teresa Catholic Church. Inurnment will be at a later date at St. Bernard's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Self-Reliance, Inc. Adult Day Service Center, 21 W. Main St., South Vienna, OH 45369. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

