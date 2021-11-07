dayton-daily-news logo
WHITE, Kristofer

WHITE, Kristofer M.

Our beloved Kristofer M. White, 43, of Kettering passed away on October 28, 2021. Kris loved spending time with his daughter, Faith. Their favorite adventure together was finding a great place to fish. He was an excellent cook and had a passion for mastering his computer. Kris had a special gift with dogs, he never met one that didn't love him instantly. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Kris is survived by his loving mom Cheryl Schreck; special daughter Faith; sister Lisa (Chris) Swinderman; nephew

Brendan and niece Danica Swinderman.

He is preceded in death by his father Michael R. White; grandparents Dee and William Hogan and LaDona Huffman.

A graveside service will be held 12pm, Friday, November 12th at Willow View Cemetery on Neff Rd. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at


www.bakerhazelsnider.com


