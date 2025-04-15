White, Mary E.



Mary E. White, 79, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 11, 2025, at Springfield Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. She was born on April 25, 1945, to the late Charles Wayne and Fanny (Hitchcock) Picklesimer.



On December 12, 1980, Mary married the love of her life, Steven J. White, and together they shared many wonderful years filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories.



Mary attended Flat Gap High School, where she made many friends and memories.



A woman of deep faith, Mary was raised Methodist and later in life would attend Lawrenceville Church of God whenever she could. She had a heart full of love for her family and made it her mission to bring joy and laughter to every gathering. Known for her quick wit and sharp sense of humor, Mary always had the perfect comeback and could brighten any room with her infectious spirit.



Mary's love language was gift giving, and she especially adored Christmas, a season she filled with warmth, thoughtful surprises, and treasured traditions. She took pride in always being perfectly put together before leaving the house and carried herself with grace and charm.



She was a natural storyteller, delighting in sharing family memories and cherished moments from her life. Her heart was especially tender for her beloved cat, Tigger, who was a constant companion.



A homebody at heart, Mary found her greatest joy in visits from her children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She never missed a birthday and made every loved one feel special and remembered.



Mary's beautiful spirit, kindness, humor, and unwavering love for her family will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her.



She is survived by her husband, Steven J. White, her children; Chris (Tracia) Williams and Cassandra (Timothy) Picklesimon, Grandchildren; Katelyn (Andrew) Young, Morgan Williams, Sydney (Duncan) Graham, Zachary (Cara) Williams, Ryder Picklesimon, Step-Grandchildren; Aiden, Ayla and Jaisa Picklesimon, Great-Grandchildren; Eloise and Rett. She is also survived by her siblings, Nina M. Fairchild and Karl W. (Margaret) Picklesimer. Also surviving are her In-Laws; Diana Bandy, Joey White, Rennolyn White, and Patsy Picklesimer. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews and extended family members.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Fanny Picklesimer, her siblings; Bob G. (Delores "Tootie") Picklesimer, Otis R. Picklesimer, Willard "Odell" (Georgia) Picklesimer, Phyllis J. "Nean" (Alvis) Roberts, Charles A. Picklesimer, Phillip M. (Virgie) Picklesimer, Frances (Audney) Combs, Mother and Father-in-Law; Howard (Barbara) White, and Brothers-in-Law; Norman "Smoke" Bandy, Doug White and Bob Fairchild.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11-1 pm on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at Ingram & Snyder Funeral home, 975 N. Maple St., Marysville, where a Funeral Service will begin at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Milford Center Cemetery.



Ingram & Snyder Funeral Home is honored is serve Mary's family during this time and condolences may be expressed to them at www.ingramfuneralservice.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com