WHITE, Phyllis A.



91, of Indian Lake, OH, passed away June 3, 2021, at her home. Memorial mass will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, Russells Point, OH, with visitation from 10-11. Inurnment is in Dayton Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at



