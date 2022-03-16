WHITE, Robert Edward Lee



52, of Springfield, passed away March 11, 2022, in the Post Acute Medical Center, Miamisburg. He was born September 19, 1969, in Springfield, the son of Calvin and Shirley (Shinn) White. Mr. White enjoyed spending time with his loving family. He is survived by his son, Robert Aaron White (Sarah Fent); his stepson, Richard Moore; grandchildren, Sophia White,



Everlyn White and Thaddeus Keaton; siblings, Calvin "Pete" White, Teresa White, Becky (Gene) McClish and Kathy Neeley; the mother of his children, Julie Moore; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME followed by the funeral services beginning at 8:00PM. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

