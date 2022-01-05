WHITE, Robin L.



58, of Springfield, passed away on January 1st, 2022. She was born on April 15, 1963, in Springfield the daughter of James Potts and Alma Wells. She is survived by her children: Richard Ray White Jr. (Crystal Rolph), Tim White (Megan Mann), Adam White (Ashley), Robbin "Lynie" White (Cody Michaels) and Brittanee White (Cannis Brewer); nineteen grandchildren;



siblings: Patricia Potts (Jack Palmer) and Michael Wells; her fiancé Coy Lindermann; special friend Jennifer Blair; and her "fur baby" Shadow. She was preceded in death by her brother Jimmy Potts. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, January 7th from 5-7:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Services will be Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home with burial to follow at Ferncliff Cemetery.



