White, Ronald Lee "Ron"



Ronald "Ron" Lee White "The Hawk", 86, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, September 3rd, 2024 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born November 22, 1937 in Springfield, Ohio the son of L.D. and Phyllis White. Ron served in the Army National Guard. He retired from Navistar after 46 years where he worked as a mechanic and painter. Ron played softball earning the nickname "The Hawk" and was part of PABST softball team that were national champions in 1964 and 1973. He was an avid college football fan especially loved to cheer on the Ohio State Buckeyes. He was a history buff and loved to research his Cherokee Indian heritage. He liked to work on cars and was known for being meticulous with the inside of his cars, everything had a specific place. Ron loved to make people laugh and always had a joke tell and a prank to pull. He bought a smile to your face with his big personality and quick wit. The "Icon of Springfield" (self claimed) will be greatly missed and forever loved. Ron is survived by his wife of 64 years, Billie White; four sons: Chris White, Eric White (Susan), Heath White (Dawn) and Jared White (Melanie); grandchildren: Brayden White, Brandon White (Nicole), Justin White, Alyssa White, Bryan White, Halie White, Sara White and Sydney White; great-grandchildren: Jeremiah Campbell, Elliott White and Oliver White; longtime best friend, Bernie Lyons and many nieces, nephews and friends. Ron is preceded in death by two siblings: Jenell Anderson (Andy) and Larry White (Sandy); in-laws: Patricia Milton (Bill) and Judy Rumbaugh (Ralph). The family will receive friends on Friday, September 20th, 2024 from 5-7 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. The funeral will be held on Saturday, September 21st, 2024 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. After the entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park a celebration of life gathering will be held at The Landing at Littleton & Rue. Memorial gifts may be given in lieu of flowers to Animal Welfare League, 6330 Willow Dale Rd. Springfield 45502. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





