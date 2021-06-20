WHITE, Susan G.



Passed away at Hospice of Dayton on June 14, 2021, at the age of 72. She was born on October 15, 1948, to Richard Keiser and Gladys Divelbiss Keiser in Fredricktown, Ohio.



Susan was a dedicated and loving wife to Thomas W. White for 48 years. She deeply loved her parents, sister Judith Keiser, children: Thomas R. White and Kathleen Beer (White), and grandchildren: Allyson White, Thomas D. White, Joshua Beer, and Adam Beer.



As per request, funeral services will be kept private and for immediate family. Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in her name to the Scleroderma Research Foundation or Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements handled by Tobias



Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel.

