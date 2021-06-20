dayton-daily-news logo
X

WHITE, Susan

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

WHITE, Susan G.

Passed away at Hospice of Dayton on June 14, 2021, at the age of 72. She was born on October 15, 1948, to Richard Keiser and Gladys Divelbiss Keiser in Fredricktown, Ohio.

Susan was a dedicated and loving wife to Thomas W. White for 48 years. She deeply loved her parents, sister Judith Keiser, children: Thomas R. White and Kathleen Beer (White), and grandchildren: Allyson White, Thomas D. White, Joshua Beer, and Adam Beer.

As per request, funeral services will be kept private and for immediate family. Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in her name to the Scleroderma Research Foundation or Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements handled by Tobias

Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel

648 Watervliet Ave

Dayton, OH

45420

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/dayton-oh/tobias-funeral-home-belmont-chapel/6928?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top