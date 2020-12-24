WHITED, Adam E.



Age 42 of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday,



December 15, 2020. He was born April 7, 1978, in Dayton, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Paul W. Bailey; and paternal grandparents, Floyd and Mary Whited. Adam is survived by his mother, Pamela Whited;



father, Harold E. Whited; son, Hunter Whited; step-daughters, Amber Olson and Stephnie Hull and their families; maternal grandmother, Betty I. Bailey; aunts, Laura (Darrell) Jones and Cheryl (Roger) Young; uncle, Ted (Becky) Whited; former wife, Penny Whited; as well as numerous loving relatives and many friends. Adam graduated from Wayne High School and Miami Valley CTC in 1996. His friends and family said he loved to help others and would drop anything to come to someone's aide. Adam never questioned helping - he was just always there. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020, from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). Funeral service for family and close friends will begin at 1:30 pm. Burial will follow in Willow View Cemetery in Dayton, OH. The State of Ohio is



under a mask mandate requiring masks be worn in all public places.

