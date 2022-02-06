WHITED, Carolyn

WHITED (Smith), Carolyn Sue "EE"



Age 78, Born December 17, 1943. Passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Kettering Hospital with close family by her side.



Carolyn was born and raised in Beavercreek, Ohio, to Kneisley and Dorotha Smith.



Proceeded in death by husband, Bob Whited, daughter Cristi Whited, parents Kneisley and Dorotha Smith, and in-laws



\Robert and Ruby Whited.



She leaves to cherish her memory; daughter Kelly (Mark) Wogoman; granddaughter (and best friend) Blake Wogoman; grandson Jared (Sara) Wogoman, great-grandson Brooks Wogoman; brother Mike (Kathy) Smith and family of Brookville, Ohio; brother-in-law Jim (Kathy) and family of Winterhaven, Florida; dearest friends through life Carol Slouffman and family, Barb Cassano and family, and Nena Gonzalez and family.



Carolyn graduated Beavercreek High School in 1961. She married her high school sweetheart Bob Whited on her birthday in 1961. They would have celebrated 60 years in December.



Carolyn loved life and loved her family and friends. She would brighten up the room with her smile and quick wit. Anyone who met her had an instant connection. She enjoyed her monthly lunch dates with "The Dittos", lunches with her best friends from BHS and Sunday Funday with family. She had a greenthumb and enjoyed her orchids and planting beautiful planters in the spring and summer. When not in Ohio she loved spending her time in Destin, Florida; shopping, sunshine and time with friends. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.



A celebration of life for both Carolyn and Bob will be held at a later date. "We love you more EE"



Arrangements entrusted to FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, Ohio 45371. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com.

