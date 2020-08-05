X

Whited, Juanita

WHITED, Juanita Faith Miller 94, of Riverview, passed away on July 24, 2020. Juanita was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She worked in Dayton, OH, at Univis Lens Inc. and in Fort Lauderdale as a School Bus Aide for Broward County. She was a member of the Krycul Assembly of God. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, and singing. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Whited; parents, Albert and Ruth Miller; siblings, Harold Miller, Lwellyn Miller, Gladys Qvick, Donna Rogge, and Phyliss Pence; and son-in-law, James Burns. Juanita is survived by her loving family, daughters, Beverly Burns of Riverview, FL, and Alberta Kay (Tim) Preston of Blakely, GA; sister, Barbara Garrett of Beavercreek, OH; sister-in-law, Martha Whited; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 32 great-great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

