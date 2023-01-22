WHITED, Kathryn S.



79, of Urbana, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Urbana Health and Rehab.



Kathryn was born April 15, 1943, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Ruth (Rilling) Heckler. She was a graduate from Sidney Highschool. She retired from the lab at Community Hospital and physicians and surgeons for woman.She was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church. Kathryn loved her church and singing in the choir. She also enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, canoeing, planting flowers and her cats. Kathryn found great happiness with her family and grandchildren, and spending time with them was her greatest joy.



Kathryn is survived by her daughters, Kellie Whited, Kristie (Brian) McManamay, Jodi (Craig) Moore; grandchildren, Alexa (Josh) Alfaro, Tessa McManamay, Shelbi and Kohl Moore, and Haiden Nichols; great-grandchildren, Finnley Alfaro; and her best friend in the whole world Bonnie Brandle.



She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, John Heckler III. The family would like to extend their appreciation to Bonnie Brandle and Brenda Emmons for the love and care they gave Kathryn.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023, in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.



Private family burial will follow in Oak Wood Cemetery, Bucyrus, Ohio.



Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.



