WHITED, Stewart William Stewart William Whited, 31, of Dayton, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. Stewart was born December 13, 1988, in Columbus, OH. Stewart was a gentle and caring person. He loved to sing and play his guitar. Most of all, he had a great love for animals, particularly for his dogs and cats. Stewart is survived by his loving companion, Chris Ovington; parents, mother Catherine Rankin and father Todd Whited and stepmother Kathy Whited; his grandmother, Mary Whited; grandparents, Jim & Joyce Overholser; grandparents Jerry & Sylvia Rankin; his sisters, Madeline Fuller and Maggie Whited; his aunts and uncles, Julia & Michael Baun, Chris & Erica Overholser, Andrew & Heather Overholser, Dana & Jon Loveland; his cousins, Matthew Baun, Wyatt & Quinn Overholser, Katie Frazier, Jonny Loveland. Stewart was preceded in death by his grandfather, Bill Whited in 2009. A family graveside service will be held at David's Cemetery on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Rev. Charlie Woodward, Epiphany Lutheran Church, will officiate. Arrangements by Glickler Funeral Home. Remembrances and donations may be made to SICSA and Hospice of Dayton.

