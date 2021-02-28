WHITELOW, Mable



Mable Whitelow, age 89, departed this life to her heavenly home Monday, February 22, 2021. She was born on June 12, 1931, in Leeds, Alabama, to the late Lillie Kate Upchurch and Julius Moore. She was preceded in death by her loving



husband, William Whitelow Sr. Mable is survived by her



children, Carmille (Don) Jones, William (Debbie) Whitelow and Victor Whitelow, four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. A devoted nephew, James (Alverta) Applin and a host of loving relatives. Due to the COVID Pandemic the family will have a private service on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Arrangements by Walker Funeral Home, Cincinnati, OH.

