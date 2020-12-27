WHITENER, Carl V.



Age 74, of Beavercreek, went Home to be with the Lord on December 18, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. He was born in Beavercreek, Ohio, on August 25, 1946, the son of Carl V. Whitener and Frances Whitener (Cameron) Hoover, who preceded him in death. Carl was also preceded in death by his big sister, Judy; stepfather, Eldon Hoover;



in-laws, Linus and Marie Bertke; brother-in-law, Chuck Bertke and nephew, Scott



Murphy. The loving, devoted husband of 52 years to Linda (Bertke) Whitener. He is survived by his wife and his 6 daughters, whom he loved unconditionally and supported endlessly. His loving presence will live on through his daughters, Lori Breidenbach, Heather Whitener, Jennifer Whitener, Sara (Erik) Ramsey, Marissa Whitener and Mandy Guilmain, as well as his 15 grandchildren (Karlee, Jakob, Kiley, Eli, Luke, Mylan, Symone, Nolan, Parker, Isaiah, Celeste, Holden, Teagan, Tristan, and Ella). He is also survived by his adoring sister,



Debbie (Mike) Karr; his stepsister, Alice (David) Lovelace; his cousin, Eddie Reichart; sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, and many nieces and nephews. Carl will be cherished by many



other relatives and friends whom he loved so much. Carl was a member of St. Helen Parish and served his country honorably in the Army for 2 years. Carl went on to work for 20 years at Paint America/Warehouse Paint Center serving at Upper



Management Capacity. Carl was grateful to gain many lifelong friends during this time. He eventually moved on to his passion, Financial Advising and Investment Managing, and began using his knowledge to help others plan for their future. Carl invested 38 years serving his clients well, due to his caring nature. Throughout his career he made so many friends that have become a part of his family. In the last week, Carl



received so many kind messages but the one word that was used repeatedly and describes Carl perfectly was selfless. Carl will forever be remembered as "Captain Carl" the father of 6 girls with his beautiful bride Linda, as he lovingly referred to her. Private Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Helen Catholic Church with burial to follow in the Calvary Cemetery. Family will hold a public celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions can be given in honor of Carl's grandson Isaiah to Dayton Children's Hospital. Condolences can be



expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

