WHITESIDE, James Arthur



Age 81, of Clayton, OH, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Funeral service 11 am



Saturday, September 4, at Zion Baptist Church, 1684 Earlham Dr. Visitation 10-11 am.



(Mask Required). Interment, Jeffersonview Cemetery.



Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.