X

WHITFIELD, BOBBIE

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

WHITFIELD, Bobbie

Bobbie Jean Whitfield, 67, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held via Zoom on Sunday,

February 14, 2021. Bobbie's proudest accomplishment was being a mother to Stephen, Renita, Angela, Alfred, Lashawnda, and Anthony. She leaves behind grandchildren, Ravyn, De'Vionna, Diamond, De'Shawna, Nala, Nyja, Tylan, Carter and great-grandson Steven. Bobbie leaves to cherish, siblings, Lamont Whitfield, Gail Brooks, Rosie Strong and Latonia Charles.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.