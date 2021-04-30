X

WHITFIELD, Dirtress Julia

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

WHITFIELD, Dirtress Julia Mae Gresham

Born December 26, 1928, in Jackson County, Georgia, to Robert and Julia B. Haynes. Passed away April 26, 2021, age 92. She leaves to cherish her memory her son Eric B.

Gresham (Jacqueline), two daughters Regina R. Williams (Van), and Bernetta K. Brantley (Derek), grandmother of 11, and great-grandmother of 24, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 4, 2021, from 10am until time of service 11am at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1000 Yankee Rd., Middletown, Ohio 45044, Rev. Leon Wilkinson, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.


Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.