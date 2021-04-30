WHITFIELD, Dirtress Julia Mae Gresham



Born December 26, 1928, in Jackson County, Georgia, to Robert and Julia B. Haynes. Passed away April 26, 2021, age 92. She leaves to cherish her memory her son Eric B.



Gresham (Jacqueline), two daughters Regina R. Williams (Van), and Bernetta K. Brantley (Derek), grandmother of 11, and great-grandmother of 24, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 4, 2021, from 10am until time of service 11am at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1000 Yankee Rd., Middletown, Ohio 45044, Rev. Leon Wilkinson, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.



