Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Whitford, Gloria

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WHITFORD, Gloria

87, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on February 1, 2022. She was born on May 15, 1934, in Jaysville, Ohio. Gloria was

preceded in death by first

husband James Merritt; her

second husband of 42 years Carl Whitford; mother Lavina Hittle (Dempsey); father

Marvin Marshall; and step-father Robert "Bud" Dempsey. Gloria is survived by sister Marsha (Tony) McFall; sons Douglas (Carol) Whitford, Robert (Beverly) Merritt, Ronald (Sheila) Merritt, and Roger (Reeta) Whitford; grandchildren Laura (Nathan) Poore, Zach Whitford, Shannon Merritt,

Brandon Whitford, Lauren (Bryce) Hodges, Mitch Baker,

Miranda (Donnie) Merritt, and Alex Merritt; great-grandchildren Lucas Whitford, Oliver Whitford, Danielle

Merritt, Brayden Mercer, Rowan Mercer, Krew Hodges, and Kolby Hodges. Gloria was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who always placed her family first. She especially adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren with a love like no other. Gloria had a very special

relationship with her mother Lavina, whom she shared a sisterly like bond. Gloria really enjoyed gardening and animals, and spending time with family. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH.

Visitation to be held at 9 AM on Friday until the time of

service. Gloria will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Gloria to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Kettering, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
BERGERON, John
3
Bogle, Jerome
4
LIDDELL, Jeff
5
MATHEWS, Dorothy
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top