WHITLOW, LaMonte

WHITLOW, Sr., LaMonte

Age 64, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 16th, 2020. Walk through visitation will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020, at Thomas

Funeral Home 4520 Salem Ave. Trotwood, Ohio 45416. Private Services. COVID-19 COMPLIANT: All in attendance must wear a mask. Final disposition: Cremation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at


www.thomasfunerals.com


