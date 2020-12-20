WHITLOW, LaMonte

WHITLOW, Sr., LaMonte
Age 64, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 16th, 2020. Walk through visitation will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020, at Thomas
Funeral Home 4520 Salem Ave. Trotwood, Ohio 45416. Private Services. COVID-19 COMPLIANT: All in attendance must wear a mask. Final disposition: Cremation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at
Funeral Home Information
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416
