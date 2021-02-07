WHITT, Joan



Joan Whitt, age 95, of Monroe, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born on January 28, 1926, in Middletown, Ohio. She is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, Carless Whitt. She has 4 daughters,



Carla Miller (Philip-deceased), Susan Farrish (David), Jane Weiss (Martin) and Betsy Otting (Rick), 6 grandchildren; Lesley Buchanan (Nathan),



Emily Allen (Robert), Katie Farrish, Joe Farrish, Jake Weiss (Mikaela) and Nick Weiss and 5 great-grandchildren; Taylor, Amelia, Lilly, Rosie and Daisy and her sister, MaryLou Smith and many nieces and nephews. Joan graduated from Middletown High School and started her working career at Sorg



Paper Company. She worked for Middletown City Schools as a reading aide and a secretary for over 30 years. She was a charter member of Zion Lutheran Church of Middletown. She is preceded in death by parents Mark and Christine Leight, brother Tim Leight, and son-in-law Philip Miller. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and an aunt. She loved playing the piano, dancing, and singing. Her family was her entire life. Private services were held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Zion Lutheran



Church or Hospice Care of Middletown. Please visit



www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

