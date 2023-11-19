Whitt, Kenneth
age 72, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 from 11-1pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, OH 45459, with a funeral service to be held following at 1pm. Burial at Highland Cemetery in Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com.
Funeral Home Information
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Centerville
81 N. Main St
Dayton, OH
45459