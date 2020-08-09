X

WHITTAKER, Mayme

WHITTAKER, Mayme C. Age 94, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Danbury Assisted Living Huber Heights. Mayme retired from Harrison Radiator, a Division of General Motors, after 36 years of service. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Fred, and 7 brothers & sisters. Mayme is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Sue Whittaker of Huber Heights; grandchildren and their spouses, Geoffrey & Beth Fryman, Jennifer & Andrew Harlow; great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; & many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 8135 North Dixie Drive with Pastor Rob Wackerman officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans Hospice, The Alzheimer's Association or American Cancer Society in Mayme's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

