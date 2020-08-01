X

WHITTEN, MELANIE

WHITTEN, Melanie Ann Melanie Ann Whitten, 50, of Springfield, passed away July 28, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born April 2, 1970, in Springfield, the daughter of Raymond and Marcia (Burk) Newland Jr. Melanie loved to collect model Volkswagen Vans and any items decorated with a peace sign. She was a graduate of Sinclair Community College and had been employed at Speedway as a fuel accountant. Survivors include her mother, Marcia Newland; her devoted husband, Thomas A. Whitten; one daughter, Tracy Hawkins; two grandchildren, Alex Gable and Hunter Hawkins; siblings, Angie (Shane) Cummings, Melissa (Eric) Schneider, Beatrice Newland, Helena Newland, Jacin Newland, Robert (Olivia) Newland, Raymond (Stephanie) Newland III and Jeffrey Newland; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Newland Jr.; a son, Howard Hawkins Jr.; grandfather, Raymond Newland S.; grandmother, Madeline VanHoose; and stepbrother, John Music Jr. A celebration of Melanie's life will be held from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com

