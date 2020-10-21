X

WHORTON, Otis

WHORTON, Otis Lee

Age 65, lifelong resident of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Grandview Medical Center. He was born in Dayton on July 12, 1955, to parents Virginia Whorton and Lester Paul

Winters. Otis graduated from Roosevelt High School. He is survived by his cousin Kristin Webb, sister, Sally (Marcus) Jones, nephew Michael Whorton, Goddaughter Kenosha Lewis and many other family and friends. He is

preceded in death by his mother Virginia Whorton, father

Lester Paul Winters and brother Lester (Boopie) Whorton.

He will be greatly missed.

