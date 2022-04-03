WHORTON,



Victor Antonio



On Monday March 28th, 2022, Victor Antonio Whorton passed from this life unto the next. Mr. Whorton was a lifelong resident of Dayton, Ohio. Mr. Whorton was born on June 27th, 1952 to Beuford Whorton & Sallie Jordan of Xenia, Ohio. Victor was a charming friend, dedicated workman, & he will be dearly missed by plenty of friends and family. Among those Victor to leaves regard his departure are his 3 children - Victoria Whorton, Bryon Studstill, and Victor Studstill & his 3 grandsons.

