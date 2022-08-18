WIEDEMAN, Jeffrey T.



62, of Dayton passed away on August 13, 2022, after a lengthy illness. He was born June 4, 1960, and is preceded in death by his father, Tom. Jeff is survived by his wife, Connie; mother, Sue; sisters Amy (Andrew Switzer), Mary Quinn (Ted), Kathy (Leslee Elliott-Sowers); children Adam and Mila; stepdaughter Jennifer (Jason McWhorter); grandchildren Guinness and Ruby; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and many cousins.



Jeff graduated from Chaminade-Julienne High School in 1978 and retired from the City of Dayton Water Department. He loved sports and his time officiating basketball, football and especially baseball. He was a big fan of University of Dayton sports and frequently ushered and volunteered at games. Jeff was dedicated to the Knights of Columbus and served as Grand Knight of Dayton Council 500 from 2010-2012.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Holy Trinity Church (272 Bainbridge St, Dayton, OH 45402). The family will receive friends from 9:00 am until the time of service. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Vitas Hospice.

