Wiedlund, Barbara

Wiedlund (Fatzinger), Barbara Joan



age 96, passed away at home on June 5, 2024. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Bob) on April 12, 2024; her parents, Gordon and Georgia (Fattic) Fatzinger, and her brother, James (Mary) Fatzinger. Barbara is survived by daughter Karen (Bob) Wasserlauf and their children Jessica (Kyle) and Daniel, daughter Marjorie Harrell and her children, Steven (Alexa) and Matthew, daughter Sandra (Scott) Weeks and their children, Jonathan (Kelly), Kaitlin and Christopher. Mom led a life of service starting at the young age of 14 when she was asked to take care of her mother during an illness and eventual death 2 years later. Mom forged ahead to graduate from Central High School (1946) and the Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing in Ft. Wayne, Indiana (1949). After seven years with Neurosurgeon, Dr. Hastings, Mom suggested to her friend, Margie Dohrman, that they join the military and become USAF nurses. As young nurses, Margie and Mom met Diann Hale O'Connor at Schilling Air Force Base in Salina, Kansas. They remained best friends for life. Mom also met her future husband, Bob, at Shilling AFB. Dad was a USAF B-52 pilot. A match made in heaven. After their marriage in 1958, 3 daughters arrived on the scene and by 1963, their family was complete. The Air Force took them to many bases. Mom paused her nursing career and continued her serving spirit by volunteering in their neighborhoods, churches, and schools. She set the ultimate example of unselfish love and her devotion to family and friends. The daughters paid attention. In 1973, the family moved to Dayton, Ohio. Mom met Rosemary Iden in the neighborhood and another lifelong friendship was started. She held a special place in the hearts of the entire family for over 50 years. Rosemary passed away on April 14, 2024, a devastating loss. In 1974, Mom and Dad joined Westminster Presbyterian Church. They were active on various committees and were 50-year members, Elders and Deacons. Mom loved her church friends, especially Donna Shaw and those in the Tyrian Group. Joyce, Linda, Dawn, and Susie were like sisters to Mom. Our family enjoyed many meals prepared by Joyce. After retirement from the USAF, Dad worked in Civil Service and mom headed back to school (with the girls still at home) to renew her nursing license. Mom worked at Good Samaritan Hospital for many years in the Mother and Baby unit where she met nurse Wendy Boucuvalis. Their beautiful friendship was fostered for 40 years. Mom was a lifelong learner. She read the Dayton Daily News every morning and different magazines. To their delight, mom would often clip articles of mutual interest and send them to family and friends. Our most treasured memories of mom will include taking care of her (and dad) at home as they aged. It was a wonderful honor to give back to them just a small fraction of the love they gave to us for over 60 years. In the afternoon on June 5, our precious mother left us. We would rather hold hands and walk beside her but now we must walk alone, her lovely spirit coming along to guide us. We will miss her terribly. The family wishes to thank special neighbors Pam and son Tom Puckett and Karen and Guy Regan for always looking out for mom and dad, visiting and chatting with them, bringing over numerous meals, etc. Your friendship brought great happiness to them. Funeral services with a nurse's Nightingale Tribute will be held at 11:30 on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 East Stroop Road, Kettering, Ohio. A luncheon reception will follow. Procession will leave around 2:30 to Woodland Cemetery for final burial. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Westminster Presbyterian Church, earmarked for the WISE Ministry, 125 North Wilkinson Street, Dayton, Ohio 45402. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



