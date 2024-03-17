Wiedman, Wanda

Wiedman (Stroehle), Wanda Louise



Wanda (Stroehle) Wiedman born Nov. 3, 1927, died peacefully on February 7, 2024 at the age of 96. Her body was donated to Wright State University's School of Medicine.



She is preceded in death by her parents (Joseph and Florence Stroehle), her four siblings (Ruth, Bud, Bill and Jerry), her son Joseph Wiedman, and her husband of 71 years, William Wiedman.



She is survived by her three daughters Mary Jo Wells, Catherine Brooks (Steve Prachyl) and Theresa (David) Gasper, her grandkids - Brian (Melissa) Duckro, Carly (Dustin) Duckro-D'Arcy, Laura Gasper, and great grandkids - Fiona, Calvin, Rowan and Eamonn. She is also survived by Greg & Carol Duckro and their boys, Jack & Michael; and Virgil Wells, his sons Andy & Chris and their wives & children.



For all of her community work over the decades, Wanda was best known for her time with the South Park Improvement Council, running Cong. Chuck Whalen's Dayton District office from 1967-1979; chairing the German Picnic its first 23 years at Carillon Park, and helping with Belmont Community Days. It's difficult to think of East Dayton without thinking of Wanda Wiedman.



A memorial mass will be held on at 10am Saturday, April 13, 2024 at Holy Angels Catholic Church on Brown Street near the University of Dayton campus. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club 1400 E Fifth Street Dayton, OH 45402. A gathering will be held after mass at the Liederkranz in the from 11:30am to 2:00 pm.



