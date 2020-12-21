WILCOX, Arthur
Age 78, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday,
December 14, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Charles Hutchinson
officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour
prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and
Arboretum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Funeral Home Information
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416
https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral