WILD, Clifford

WILD, Jr., Clifford O.



86, of Kettering, OH, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born September 26, 1935, in Logansport, IN, to the late Judge Clifford O. Wild Sr. and Mary Helvie. Cliff was preceded in death by brothers Jack, Robert, Edgar, and Stanley Wild and sister, Mitzi Clayton. He is survived by his wife of 63 yrs. Susan. Also left to cherish his memory are his beloved sons Christopher Wild, Nashville, TN, and Gregory (Regina) Wild, Lexington, KY; granddaughters Katherine and Kaitlyn Wild; grandson Garrett Whitten; brothers Richard, James, John, Victor, Philip; special brother-in-law Beryl (Dolores) Chandler; sisters Ramona Higel, Barbara Jaxel, and Debra McAninch; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of treasured friends. Cliff was a graduate of Logansport H.S. and was president of his senior class. He was a 1957 graduate of



Miami University where he was a member of Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity and where he met Susan Chandler, the love of his life. Following graduation, he worked for the Nat'l Security Agency in Washington, D.C., and then had a long and varied career with NCR. After retirement, he found immense joy substitute teaching in the Bellbrook, Kettering and Beavercreek schools. His and Susan's love of travel began in the 60's and continued throughout his life. He was a 60 yr. member and deacon of Westminster Presbyterian Church, a member of Kettering Sister City and various other organizations. A service celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Wilkinson St., Dayton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Daybreak, 605 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton, OH 45402 or Westminster Presbyterian Church, Music Fund, 125 N.



Wilkinson St., Dayton, OH 45402 or the charity of your choice. Glickler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

