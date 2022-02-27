Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

WILEY, Patricia

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

WILEY, Patricia Rose

93, Oxford, OH, passed away at her home on February 21, 2022. Born to Delmar and

Catherine Donges (Burbrink) in

Cincinnati, OH, on January 11, 1929. Pat was married to the late Jack Wiley on Aug. 2, 1951, and together they raised four children. She was retired from the Talawanda City School system where she was employed as a cafeteria

manager.

She is survived by her children, Diana (Dean) Dipaolo, Oxford, Mike Wiley, Hamilton, Denise (Daryl) Olthaus, Oxford and Dan Wiley, Oxford; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. In addition to her spouse, she was preceded in death by her

siblings, Robert and Richard Donges and Elizabeth Finn.

Cremation services will be provided by Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
McDONALD, Sandra
3
CREASE, Pierre
4
Cloud, Melvin
5
FAY, MARIE
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top