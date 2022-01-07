WILHELM, Larry J



On Christmas Day surrounded by his loving family, Larry J Wilhelm, 82, entered Heaven's gates Dec25, 2021. 'Louie' is survived by his wife Roberta 'Flo' Riddle-Wilhelm, his 3



children: Chad Wilhelm [wife Tammy], Heather Wilhelm-Book [husband Jason], & Erica Wilhelm-Deel, 9 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. He also has 2 step-children:



Bobby Riddle & Heather Riddle-Cornell [husband Kevin] with 1 grandchild. Louie glorified God with his life as he enjoyed



visits with the many members of his family, the outdoors, and especially fishing. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at the Woodland Cemetery & Arboretum on Tuesday, Jan11 at 3:00pm. Donations can be made on behalf of Larry J Wilhelm to the Boonshoft School of Medicine/Anatomical Gift Program at Wright State University.

