Wilhelm , Ronald Eugene "Ron"



Ronald Eugene Wilhelm, born on July 6th, 1933, passed away on March 20th. He was a graduate of Wilbur Wright and served in the Air Force before working at GM for over 25 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Wilhelm, and his long-time companion, Ruth Weinert. Ronald is survived by his children, Cathy and Gary Dibert, and Michael and Donita Wilhelm, as well as his grandchildren, Heather and Tom Garrett, Rachel and Patrick Sullivan, Joey Wilhelm, and Charley Wilhelm, and his great-grandkids, Shawn Keys, Kiersten Payner, Brielle Garrett, Lainey Sullivan, and Marissa Sullivan. He is also survived by his cousin, Rosemary. Ronald had a passion for history and a soft spot for animals. In his memory, the family kindly requests that any donations be given to the Humane Society, an organization close to his heart. Ronald will be remembered for his love for learning, his kindness towards animals, and his devotion to his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

