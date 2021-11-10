WILKINS, Betty

WILKINS (Eckhart),



Betty L.



Age 92, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Hearth and Home at El Camino. She was born



on January 27, 1929, in Dimondale, Michigan, daughter of the late Carl W. Eckhart and Effie L. Eckhart Engerrand. Betty was a 1946 graduate of Springfield High School and Wittenberg College in 1952, earning a Bachelor of Science in Education. She taught first grade for two years in Urbana at South Ward School and was a substitute teacher in Springfield for several years. Betty was a member of the Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in Springfield, where she was a member of the Singing



Shepherds Choir and the Shepherds Bells. She also served on the Church Council, Fellowship Committee, Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (WELCA), Worship Music Committee and the Archives Committee. Betty was a member of Alpha Delta Pi International Sorority, where she held local, state and national offices. She was past president of the Alumni Association at Wittenberg University. Betty was also a member of the Springfield Fortnightly Music Club, Women's Association of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra (WASSO), the Review Club and was also a member of the George Rogers Clark Heritage Association. She loved reading, traveling and being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty also loved to go to Michigan and spend time with her many cousins. She was preceded in death by her



parents; her stepfather, Dr. Jacques Engerrand; brother, Carl (Bill) Eckhart; son-in-law, Jay Jenkins, nephew, Adam Eckhart and her husband of 64 ½ years, Jim. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Jenkins; son, Steven W. (Mary Jo) Wilkins; grandchildren, Stacey (Brad) Malone, Abby (Phil) Perkins,



Stephanie (Bob) Antal, and Jeff (Michelle) Wilkins. Great-grandchildren; Seth, Braden, Bryson, and Sophie Malone,



Gavin and Brody Perkins, Koen and Evan Antal, and Hadley Wilkins. She is also survived by her nephews, Bart (Debbie) Eckhart, Greg (Kathy) Eckhart, Bill (Kathy) Sellman, several great-nieces and nephews; great-great-niece and nephews; many dear cousins and friends especially Pat Broderick. Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, November 12, 2021, from 5-7pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, SPRINGFIELD. A celebration of Betty's life will be held on



Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 10am at Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 712 N. Fountain Blvd., Springfield. Burial will follow in Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Betty's name to the Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church Music Fund or the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority Scholarship fund at Wittenberg University. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting



www.littletonandrue.com



