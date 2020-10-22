WILLIAMS, Brenda Marie



Brenda Marie Williams departed this life peacefully on October 15, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 2:30 pm,



Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Rev. D. Nelms officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Shiloh Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



