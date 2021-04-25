WILLIAMS, Clinton

X

Clinton Williams, 39, was born on June 3, 1981, departed this life Sunday, April 11, 2021. Clinton was born in Dayton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his father Michael Ray Williams. He is survived by his wife Amber Williams, 2 daughters Brianna and Megan, and 1 son Tyler Williams, mother Mindy Williams, 2 brothers Charles Williams and Michael Ray

Williams, Jr., 2 sisters Alicia, Jennifer, grandmother Linda

Stuthers, and many other loving friends and family. He had a heart of gold and would do anything for anybody, no

questions asked and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Due to COVID restrictions service will be private.

Celebration of Life will be at a later time.

