WILLIAMS, Clyde



Age 89, of Post Falls, Idaho, died September 17, 2021, at Guardian Angel Homes. Clyde was born in Butler County, Ohio, August 13, 1932, and attended Ross Schools. He served 4 years in the USAF and August 4, 1951, married the love of his life, Shirley (nee Tolley) and they celebrated 70 years of marriage August 2021. Following his military service, they settled in Spokane, Washington, and Clyde worked for Idaho Veneer until retirement. Clyde and Shirley then moved to Lake Pend Oreille, Idaho, and were year-round residents there until 2019. During his retirement, Clyde served the lake area working for Midvale Telephone Co. Clyde is survived by his wife Shirley, brother Frank Williams, nephew Michael Gray and many



nieces, nephews.

