Williams, Delshon Marquise



Delshon Marquise Williams, age 26 of Troy, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023 in his residence. He was born in Berien Center, Michigan on February 11, 1997 the son of Lardell Williams and Rebecca Peeples. He was a 2016 graduate of Vandalia Butler High School and currently a manager at Scene 75 in Vandalia. He is survived by his mother Rebecca Peeples of Vandalia; his father Lardell Williams of Benton Harbor, Michigan; brother Lakwanta Griffin of Benton Harbor, Michigan; sister Lashawnta Griffin of Benton Harbor, Michigan; maternal grandmother Barbara Williams of Dayton; his girlfriend of 8 years Katie Smith; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers Theodore Peeples Sr. and Delton Williams; and his grandmother Georgia Jenkins. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 from 10:00 am  12:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday at 12:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Luther Hookfin officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.



Funeral Home Information

Zerkle Funeral Home - Tipp City

11900 N. Dixie Drive

Tipp City, OH

45371

https://www.zerklefh.com