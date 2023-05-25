WILLIAMS, Denise "Niecy"



Denise Williams (affectionately known as Niecy) was born on March 30, 1959 (64) to the late Joseph C. Williams Sr., and Mrs. Mattie L. Williams. Denise was called home on May 14, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Denise confessed to Christ at an early age, and she was a member of the Mt. Paran Missionary Baptist Church, Dayton Ohio.



Denise was preceded in death by her father, (3) Brother-In-Laws, Leroy Peterson, Ricky Smith, and Robert Pernell, (1) Sister-In-Law; April Williams.



Denise is survived by and will greatly be missed by her (2) Loving and Devoted Sons; Levar Williams and LaQuan Williams-



Cameron, Loving and Devoted Mother Mattie L. Williams, Loving Companion; Billy Cameron (2) Loving Granddaughters: La'Chel and Mi'Kayla Williams, (3) Loving Brothers:



Joseph, Charles, and James (Yoolanda) Williams; (6) Loving Sisters: Lois Williams, Barbara Halley-Peterson, Delora



Morrow, Kenyatta Pernell, Jautassa Smith, and Stacy (Jeff) Hinton. Denise is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. Denise will truly be missed by all that loved her! Denise's legacy and giving spirit will continue through her generous gift of being an organ donor and saving another's person's life before making her final transition!

