WILLIAMS, Donald Clifford Beloved husband of Alice J. Williams and the late Jeanne Williams. Loving father of Pamela (Roger) Lawson, Misty (Trevor) Lutz, Amber Johnson, Amanda (Clint) Kohl, Brian Bruce, Berley Johnson, David Johnson, and the late Brit Williams. Dear grandfather of Jordan, Haley, Cadence, Rosalee, Chloe, Casyn, and many more. Son of the late George Williams and Martha Kinner. Dear brother of Alberta (Tom) Rothfuss, Albert (the late Donna) Williams, Clara (Brian) Culbertson, and the late Carolyn (Jerry) Gill, Floyd (Corina) Williams, and Donna Williams. Donald passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Services will be held privately at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044. Graveside will take place at Spring Hill Cemetery in Liberty Twp. Condolences to Hodapp Funeral Home.com.

