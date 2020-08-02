X

WILLIAMS, Donald

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

WILLIAMS, Donald Clifford Beloved husband of Alice J. Williams and the late Jeanne Williams. Loving father of Pamela (Roger) Lawson, Misty (Trevor) Lutz, Amber Johnson, Amanda (Clint) Kohl, Brian Bruce, Berley Johnson, David Johnson, and the late Brit Williams. Dear grandfather of Jordan, Haley, Cadence, Rosalee, Chloe, Casyn, and many more. Son of the late George Williams and Martha Kinner. Dear brother of Alberta (Tom) Rothfuss, Albert (the late Donna) Williams, Clara (Brian) Culbertson, and the late Carolyn (Jerry) Gill, Floyd (Corina) Williams, and Donna Williams. Donald passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Services will be held privately at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044. Graveside will take place at Spring Hill Cemetery in Liberty Twp. Condolences to Hodapp Funeral Home.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township

6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.

Liberty Township, OH

45044

www.hodappfuneralhome.com

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.