WILLIAMS, Donna F.



76, of Brookville, passed away Oct. 7th, 2021. Mother of Tony and Todd Luckoski. Loving grandmother to Caden and Ava Luckoski of Carmel, Indiana. Daughter of Hoyt and Dora Baumgardner of Dayton, OH. She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Steve Williams. Donna retired from Montgomery Co. MRDD. Donna was a very talented quilter. She and Steve loved to travel with their camper. She was a member of the Salem Church of God. She will be remembered for her loving and caring nature. Donna will be dearly missed by her two sons, grandchildren, and many friends. A private service will be held. Arrangements in care of Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, Brookville.

