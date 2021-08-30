dayton-daily-news logo
WILLIAMS, EDDIE

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WILLIAMS, Sr.,

Eddie James

Age 66, born in Lowndes County, Alabama, on December 4, 1954, was granted his wings, called home peacefully on

August 22, 2021. The family will receive guests on August 31, 2021, at 11:30am-12:30pm service to follow at Mt. Calvary

Missionary Baptist Church

3375 West Siebenthaler Ave. Dayton, OH 45406. He is preceded in death by his father Percy Williams Sr., and his eldest sister Reverend Jannie B. Williams-Redmon. He leaves to

cherish his memories and celebrate his legacy, his mother,

Willie Mae Williams, one son Eddie James Williams Jr., stepson Arthur L.B. Williams; grandchildren: Christian T. Williams, Devonair P. Williams; one uncle Jim Bowie, three sisters:

Bernadine Williams-Bush (James), Vernice Williams, and Annadine Williams, two brothers: Percy Williams, Jr. and John Ollie Williams. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and family friends.

