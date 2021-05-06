WILLIAMS, Eleanor Ann



Age 88 of Kettering, OH, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021. She was born on April 24, 1933, in Glomawr,



Kentucky, to Robert and Mollie (Tipton) Pyburn. She married Robert "Buster" Williams on December 24, 1948, in Sassafras, KY.



Eleanor is survived by her children, Angie (Larry) Venable, Denver (Susan) Williams and Andy (Mary Lou) Williams; 8 grandchildren, Robert (Kelly) Venable, Matt (Carmen) Venable, Kelly Ritteman, Christopher (Joann Doss) Smith, Sarah (Jason) Sharp, Mollie (Tim) Gershikov, Christa (Dale) Puckett, Caryn (Bob) Bonham and Tim (Bre) Beaver; 21 great-grandchildren, Israel Venable,



Samantha Venable, Ryan Venable, Brody Sharp, Brenna Sharp, Bryton Sharp, Deryl Storck, Chandler Storck, Elijah Gershikov, Chloe Gershikov, Claire Gershikov, Tyler Puckett, Taylor Puckett, Cayden Bonham, Jack Bonham, Daniel Bonham, Ava Bonham, Olivia Copeland, McKenzie Gooding, Christopher St. John and Van St. John; her "bonus daughter", Marty Kacik; and other numerous family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Buster; her parents; two sons, Robert Lee Williams, Jr.and Perry E. Williams; and three brothers and six sisters.



Eleanor wore so many hats. She retired from the Dayton Daily News where she worked in Accounts Receivable. For many years she decorated wedding cakes for every member of the family. She was an avid crocheter and knitter, making



Christmas trees, afghans, baby blankets, dish "rags", clothes. Eleanor quilted with local Kettering groups and groups from Arizona. She was a founding member of University Baptist Church in Beavercreek and is currently a member of Airway Baptist Church in Riverside. Eleanor taught Bible Study for adult women and was an integral part of the summer



Vacation Bible School. She loved to sing and played the piano at church for many many years. Eleanor never met a stranger and was the most hospitable person you would ever meet. She loved to swim and loved to do water aerobics at the young age of 70. Eleanor loved traveling with the Senior group and visited the Holy Land, New York City, Washington D.C. and many other places. Eleanor loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed by all.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Eleanor's name to Airway Baptist Church, 4658 Airway Rd, Dayton, OH 45431.



A visitation will be held on Monday, May 10, 2021, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Funeral Services will follow the visitation at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville, OH.



