WILLIAMS, Fern Lois



Fern Lois was born on Christmas Day of 1931, to Stephen and Ina Edwards of Columbus, Ohio. She passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on June 15, 2022 - 68 years to the day after marriage to her husband and best friend, Ron Williams. Fern graduated from The Ohio State University in 1954 with a bachelor's degree in home



economics, which was amply demonstrated by the care she lavished on her family - running an efficient ship while



making sure that everyone was well-fed, well-clothed, and well-supported by her love. Ron and Fern tried out multiple cities until settling down in Ann Arbor, Michigan in 1972. They spent the next forty years in friendly battles over Big Ten rivalry, especially after one daughter went to Michigan State



University and the other to the University of Michigan! Fern loved to do things with Ron. They regularly delivered food and friendship to seniors, building a 35-year record of service with Meals on Wheels. They also loved to travel together. They visited most of the continental U.S., with multiple trips to Hawaii. They were delighted by their two trips to Japan, as well as a broader tour of the far east. After both daughters became independent, Fern followed a passion for early childhood development, teaching at Ann Arbor Public School's



pre-school program.



In recent years Fern lived independently in a cottage at Oakwood Village in Springfield, Ohio. Her infectious smile, gracious and good humor paved the way too many new friendships.



Fern was devastated by Ron's death in 2016, but took great comfort and joy in her remaining family. She is survived by her daughters Gail (Kent) VanderKolk, Marla (Nobu) Ushijima; five grandchildren (Megan, Melody, Miles, Jhayi, and Itaka) as well as five great-grandchildren (Violet, Vivian, Knox, Levi, and Landon). A celebration of Fern's life will be held at Central Christian Church at 1504 Villa Road, Springfield, Ohio on June 28th at 11:00 am. All are welcome. Burial will be in Willowview Cemetery, Dayton. RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



