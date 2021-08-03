WILLIAMS, Jacqueline I.



Jacqueline I. Williams, 81, of Harmony, passed away July 30, 2021, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 15, 1940, in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of Curtis and Phyllis (Kiser) Miller. Mrs. Williams was a member of the Independent Gospel Church in Dayton. She enjoyed all kinds of crafts and truly loved spending time with her beloved



family. She had been employed in home health care. Survivors include four children, Carolyn (Elmer) Watkins, Karen Williams (Ray), Mark Williams and Mike (Jodi) Williams; six grandchildren, Jay (Tanya) Bradshaw, Chris (Amanda) Watkins, Brittany Brill, Jennifer Williams, Brandon (Hali) Williams and Allen (Katilyn) Williams; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, David (Peggy) Miller, Lester (Joann) Miller, Carolyn Hicks and Bonnie Adams and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin "Butch" Williams in 1989; siblings, Evelyn Fenwick and Edward Miller and her parents. Funeral



services will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday in the JONES- KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Kevin Seeley officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, South Charleston. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

